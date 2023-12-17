First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

