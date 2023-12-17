First Hawaiian Bank Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

