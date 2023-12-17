First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $418.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $426.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,890,431 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

