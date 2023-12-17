First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. FMR LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Avery Dennison by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVY opened at $197.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $201.62.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

