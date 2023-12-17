First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $44,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 33,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,039,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

