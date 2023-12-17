First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 53 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $261.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

