First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

