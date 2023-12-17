First Hawaiian Bank Sells 587 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

