First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK stock opened at $702.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $361.62 and a 52 week high of $720.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $605.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.12.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.38.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

