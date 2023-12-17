First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 18,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. 7,411,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,974. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -1.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AG. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,294 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

