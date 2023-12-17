First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 1,412,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
First Mining Gold Trading Up 7.6 %
OTCMKTS FFMGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 565,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,483. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
