First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the November 15th total of 1,412,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 7.6 %

OTCMKTS FFMGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 565,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,483. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

