First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,475,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 3,712,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 87,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,104. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

