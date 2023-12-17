First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Short Interest Update

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,770,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 18,704,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days.

FRCB stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.06. 3,261,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,297. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.19.

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

