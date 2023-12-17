First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 63,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.6517 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 286,610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 46,465.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 232,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 232,326 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $6,888,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $6,152,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 39.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 143,139 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

