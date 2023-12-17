First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FEMS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 63,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.6517 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
