First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.17

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and traded as high as $38.20. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 63,117 shares trading hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $332.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 46,465.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 232,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 232,326 shares during the period.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

