First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.17

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and traded as high as $38.20. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 63,117 shares trading hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $332.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
