First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.28% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

