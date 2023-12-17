First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.72

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.95. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 27,755 shares traded.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

