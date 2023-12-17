First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.72

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $6.95. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 27,755 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
