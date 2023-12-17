Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,424,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 1,307,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,017.1 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.
