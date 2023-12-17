Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Holdings Lessened by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Five9 worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $81.88 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

