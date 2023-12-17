FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 15.7% in November

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. 447,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $35.97.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 210.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 80.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

