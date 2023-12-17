Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,140,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

