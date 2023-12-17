Fluent Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 39.7% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $243.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

