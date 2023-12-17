Fluent Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 60.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 39.7% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,217 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $243.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $4,597,157. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

