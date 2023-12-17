Fluent Financial LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 3.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

