Fluent Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

