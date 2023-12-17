Fluent Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $187.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day moving average is $190.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

