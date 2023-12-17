Fluent Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 151.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,789 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TAP opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.