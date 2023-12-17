Fluent Financial LLC Sells 224 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Generac by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Generac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. OTR Global raised Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

GNRC opened at $128.21 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

