Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 133,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Flux Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.18. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

In other news, Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $26,232.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lisa Walters-Hoffert sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $26,232.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,525.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,301 shares of company stock worth $126,656 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLUX

Flux Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.