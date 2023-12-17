FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

