FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,167,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $679,218,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $414,365,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.