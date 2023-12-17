FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,494 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $61,186,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 555,167.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $51,288,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $25,337,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $25,269,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

