FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 68.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.32.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $147.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.23. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

