FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Kellanova makes up 3.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 1,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $87,611,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kellanova by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,139,386. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $73.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.