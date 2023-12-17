FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 912.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $264.27 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $265.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.