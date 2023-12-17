FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 45,942 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 14,916.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 88.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 27.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Stratasys stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

