FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

