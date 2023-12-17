FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 139,000 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000. Aramark accounts for about 2.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aramark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $95,987,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at $78,760,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aramark from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

