FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 0.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

