FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 0.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $950,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,171 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- How to Invest in Social Media
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.