FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $346,000 in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.51% of AVROBIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

