FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $559,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.62 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

