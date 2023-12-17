FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.