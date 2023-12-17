FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Livent makes up approximately 1.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Livent by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

