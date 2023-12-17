FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $441.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

