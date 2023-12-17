FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.