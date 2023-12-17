FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 14,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 466.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,199,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,928,853 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,804,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RF opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

