FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 54,000 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 54,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.90 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

