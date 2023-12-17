FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 14,888.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

