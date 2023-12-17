FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $257,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,771,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

