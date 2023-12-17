Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.9 %

FL stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,533,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.