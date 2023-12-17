Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

